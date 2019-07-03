GREAT FALLS — The Billings Mustangs received another strong pitching effort and extended their winning streak to four after beating the Great Falls Voyagers 9-1 Wednesday night.
Billings starter Ricky Karcher and relievers Frainger Aranguren and Alberto Gonzalez combined to give up four hits while striking out six and walking none. On Tuesday, Mustangs pitchers combined for four hits, 13 strikeouts and no walks in a 5-1 win over the Voyagers.
Karcher allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings, while Aranguren (1-0) threw 2 2/2 hitless innings and Gonzalez allowed one hit in two innings.
Quin Cotton went 4-for-5 with a stolen base, and Jonathan Willems had three hits for the Mustangs (7-11). Quincy McAfee drove in three runs, and Reniel Ozuna, Eric Yang and Nate Scantlin had two hits each. Billings finished with 16 hits.
Luis Curbelo hit a solo home run for Great Falls (5-11).
The teams play again Thursday in Great Falls with a 7 p.m. start time.
