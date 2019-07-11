BISMARCK, N.D. — The Bismarck Governors pushed home a run in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night in beating the Billings Royals 6-5 in American Legion baseball.

The Governors were trailing 5-2 before scoring four runs in the final two innings.

Bismarck third baseman Canaan Fagerland supplied three hits, including two doubles, and teammate Paydin Slette drove in three runs.

The Royals received two hits apiece from Dann Blanchard and Aiden Montez. 

The Governors outhit the Royals, 16-8. Five Bismarck batters had two or more hits. Alex Krug also had a double for the victors.

Both teams used four pitchers.

Fagerland, who also pitched for Bismarck, struck out four and allowed one run in three innings of middle relief work.

