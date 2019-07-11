BISMARCK, N.D. — The Bismarck Governors pushed home a run in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night in beating the Billings Royals 6-5 in American Legion baseball.
The Governors were trailing 5-2 before scoring four runs in the final two innings.
Bismarck third baseman Canaan Fagerland supplied three hits, including two doubles, and teammate Paydin Slette drove in three runs.
The Royals received two hits apiece from Dann Blanchard and Aiden Montez.
The Governors outhit the Royals, 16-8. Five Bismarck batters had two or more hits. Alex Krug also had a double for the victors.
Both teams used four pitchers.
Fagerland, who also pitched for Bismarck, struck out four and allowed one run in three innings of middle relief work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.