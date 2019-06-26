MISSOULA — Ask Axel Andueza why he became a catcher and he doesn't dance around the truth.
"I signed as an infielder but they moved me to catcher because I'm not fast enough to play in the infield," the Missoula Osprey slugger said through interpreter and teammate Francis Martinez.
"They told me you need to be a catcher because you have a good arm and you're not that quick. Your future is there."
That may be the case, but Andueza has been hitting so well that the O's are playing him at third and second when he's not catching. The 20-year-old Venezuelan, who signed when he was 18, boasted a .351 batting average prior to Wednesday's 7-3 home loss to Billings.
"I really like it so far," he said of his first month of Rookie Advanced play. "I like all the people coming to the games. I haven't played in front of that many people.
"And this team, I like that we have each other's back every game. That makes me feel comfortable."
For someone who hasn't been playing at catcher very long, Axel certainly does like the position. He enjoys the challenges of blocking pitches in the dirt, throwing out runners on the base paths and leading pitchers through a game.
His passion for baseball is no surprise considering his upbringing.
"Everybody in my family, especially my dad, play baseball," he noted. "They pushed me into the sport. My dad played in Venezuela. He didn't play pro but he played a lot of years."
For Andueza, who hits in the No. 3 spot, the big bonus playing in Missoula is the weather. He likes it much better than the stifling heat he experienced playing in the Arizona League.
"And I like the people and the animals," he said, adding that he lives in the hills. "I've already seen a fox and a lot of deer."
The Osprey (5-7) had to feel good to be locked in a 1-1 game after four innings Wednesday. Billings (3-9) had six hits in that time frame and Missoula managed just one off Mustangs starting pitcher Miguel Medrano.
Billings struck first when leadoff hitter Cash Case hit a home run off O's starter Edgar Martinez in the third. Medrano did not allow a Missoula baserunner until the fourth when he walked Cesar Garcia and allowed a two-out RBI double to Spencer Brickhouse.
Missoula leadoff hitter Kevin Watson broke the tie with a towering home run to right field off reliever Frainger Aranguren in the sixth.
Missoula reliever Nick Marchese surrendered the tying run in the seventh. Billings had runners on first and second with no outs and it appeared the O's might wriggle out of the jam when they executed a double play. That was until Jonathan Willems delivered a two-out, RBI single.
Missoula recaptured the lead in the bottom half, but had to feel short-changed after loading the bases with no outs. The one run they did manage came home when Luvin Valbuena was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced.
Billings seized a 6-3 lead against Osprey fireballer Ryan Fritze in the eighth. With two runners aboard and one out, No. 9 hitter Claudio Finol hit a 96 mph fastball for an RBI double.
Case followed with an RBI single and a second run scored after an error by Osprey right fielder David Sanchez. Willems later delivered an RBI single.
The Osprey threatened with runners on first and second and one out in the bottom half. But Billings reliever Jake Stevenson worked his way out of the jam.
The O's will play at Billings on Thursday night.
