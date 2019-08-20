BILLINGS — Reniel Ozuna hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, TJ Hopkins hit a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning, and the Billings Mustangs erased a five-run deficit to beat the Great Falls Voyagers 10-6 Tuesday night in front of 2,449 fans at Dehler Park.
The Voyagers grabbed leads of 5-0 and 6-5 before the Mustangs’ bullpen and offense took over.
Ryan Dunne, Johnnie Schneider and Francis Peguero provided 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for starter Carlos Carreno, who gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Dunne (4-3) didn’t allow a hit and struck out six with three walks in 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
Ozuna’s grand slam came in the fourth inning to help forge a 5-5 tie, and he added an RBI single in the Mustangs’ three-run eighth. Eric Yang and Jonathan Willems joined Ozuna with two hits.
Joshua Rivera hit a three-run homer for Great Falls and Cabera Weaver added a solo shot.
The teams play again Wednesday at Dehler Park with a 6:35 p.m. start.
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' Reniel Ozuna (23) hits a game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning of the game against Great Falls at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
GRAND SLAM
Billings Mustangs' Reniel Ozuna heads for home as he passes manager Bryan LaHair after hitting a game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning against the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday at Dehler Park.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
A fan reaches for a home run ball hit by Great Falls Voyagers' Joshua Rivera (2) in the second inning of the game against Billings at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' Carlos Carreno (34) works against Great Falls at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' TJ Hopkins (40) is safe at first as Great Falls first baseman Sam Abbott (11) loses the ball in the fourth inning of the game against Great Falls at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Great Falls Voyagers' Josh Rivera (2) celebrates his home run in the second inning of the game against Billings at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' Leonardo Seminati (11) fields a ball as the bullpen gets out of the way during the game against Great Falls at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' Reniel Ozuna (23) celebrates his game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning of the game against Great Falls at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' Victor Ruiz (5) attempts to pick off Great Falls' Bryan Connell (32) at second base in the second inning of the game at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' Victor Ruiz (5) waits for the throw to second as Great Falls' Jon Allen (44) slides in safely in the third inning of the game at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs'James Free (63) tags out Great Falls' Jon Allen (44) in the second inning of the game at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' Quincy McAfee (19) throws to first as Great Falls baserunner Sam Abbott (11) ducks in the second inning of the game against Great Falls at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Mustangs' TJ Hopkins (40) slides in to second base as Great Falls' Lency Delgado (12) waits for the throw in the fourth inning of the game at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Great Falls pitcher Ramon Pineda gives up the ball to manager Tim Esmay in the fourth inning against the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Mustangs vs. Voyagers
Billings Senior High was honored before the game between the Billings Mustangs and Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
