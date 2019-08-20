Mustangs vs. Voyagers

Billings Mustangs' Reniel Ozuna (23) celebrates his game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning against Great Falls at Dehler Park on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Great Falls 10-6.

BILLINGS — Reniel Ozuna hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, TJ Hopkins hit a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning, and the Billings Mustangs erased a five-run deficit to beat the Great Falls Voyagers 10-6 Tuesday night in front of 2,449 fans at Dehler Park.

The Voyagers grabbed leads of 5-0 and 6-5 before the Mustangs’ bullpen and offense took over.

Ryan Dunne, Johnnie Schneider and Francis Peguero provided 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for starter Carlos Carreno, who gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Dunne (4-3) didn’t allow a hit and struck out six with three walks in 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Ozuna’s grand slam came in the fourth inning to help forge a 5-5 tie, and he added an RBI single in the Mustangs’ three-run eighth. Eric Yang and Jonathan Willems joined Ozuna with two hits.

Joshua Rivera hit a three-run homer for Great Falls and Cabera Weaver added a solo shot.

The teams play again Wednesday at Dehler Park with a 6:35 p.m. start.

