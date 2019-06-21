Francis Martinez had the game of his life earlier this week.
That's saying something considering the mountain-sized Missoula Osprey designated hitter has been in the minor leagues for five years.
But why now? What has changed for the 21-year-old slugger?
A couple of things, Martinez will tell you. For starters, he's much smarter and mentally tougher than in 2013 when he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization at age 16. He also has considerably more incentive to succeed.
"I have a little one," he said of his daughter Gianna, who is 18 months old. "Since that time when she was born until now, my life has changed a lot.
"I'm more focused. I have to make it because now I have someone that is behind me. I do this for myself and for my wife and daughter as well."
Martinez is playing like a family man hungry to put bread on the table. He scored a run in Friday 's 7-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Ogren-Allegiance Park. That came on the heels of a monster 5-for-5 night at Idaho Falls Wednesday when he hit two home runs and a double.
The skeptic would look at Martinez and wonder why his career seems to be stuck in neutral. He spent the 2017 season with the Osprey, 2018 with the Hillsboro Hops and now he's back with the O's in 2019.
Francis is not afraid to address the elephant in the room.
"I have to thank the D-backs for giving me this time because they trust me," he offered. "I should be farther if I did a better job my first years. But I take this as a challenge. No matter where I'm at I have to do well and things will take care of themselves."
Martinez insists he's not a superstitious man. He did nothing out of the ordinary prior to Wednesday's career night. But he does have a pregame ritual that, depending on who you ask, may have helped.
"Always before the game I come down to the field, I run down the line and I have 10 minutes just for God," he said. "I take my knee down, I pray for five minutes. I always do that."
If you believe in divine intervention, then you're probably of the opinion it played a role for Martinez Wednesday.
"It was just amazing, the best feeling ever," he said. "That second home run, I smashed it. Every hit was good, like hard hits, but that one, I knew right away it was way gone.
"A couple days before that, I was just trying to see the ball, hit the ball. I know I have power. I was thinking less is more and I was doing less and that helped."
The Osprey dug themselves a hole early Friday. Starting pitcher Patrick McGuff gave up a bases-loaded triple to Anderson Comas that gave the Voyagers a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Missoula answered with a run in the bottom half. Kevin Watson hit a leadoff triple and later scored. Watson, an Oregon native, then gave his team a 4-3 lead in the second frame with an opposite-field, three-run home run to left center.
Great Falls came back to tie but a mental mistake foiled a scoring opportunity in the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, reliever Nick Marchese threw a pitch in the dirt that catcher Luvin Valbuena was unable to snag. The ball trickled several feet behind the plate and when Valbuena tracked it down, he was able to catch the Voyagers' Luis Meises leaning. Meises was tagged out in a rundown.
Missoula broke the 4-4 tie in the eighth after Watson and Axel Andueza singled to start a game-defining rally. That set the stage for a one-out RBI single by Spencer Brickhouse, an RBI double by Liover Peguero and a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Tristen Carranza.
Watson led the O's at the plate, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. He nearly hit for the cycle but failed to record a double.
"I'm just trying to keep it simple, do my job and keep it in play and whatever happens, happens," Watson said.
The O's will play host to the Voyagers again Saturday night.
