GREAT FALLS — Liover Peguero's three-run homer capped a five-run ninth inning that lifted the Missoula Osprey to a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Friday night at Centene Stadium.
The win pushed the Osprey to 16-16, just one game behind Idaho Falls in the Pioneer League's Northern Division. Great Falls fell to 13-17. The teams meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Osprey opened the scoring in the first when Cam Coursey and Axel Andueza stroked back-to-back singles and moved up a base on a passed ball. Coursey scored on a double-play grounder by Tristen Carranza.
The Voyagers knotted the game in the bottom half on Luis Curbelo's fourth homer of the season. Great Falls added three in the second on an RBI-double by Cabera Weaver, a run-scoring single by Kelvin Maldonado and a sac fly by Curbelo.
Lency Delgado gave the Voyagers a 5-1 lead with a solo homer in the sixth.
Missoula's big ninth began when Great Falls reliever Nick Johnson gave up a walk and back-to-back singles. The Osprey closed the gap to 5-2 on an RBI single by Andueza. A run-scoring single by Carranza got the Osprey within 5-3, setting up Peguero's heroics. It was the second homer of the season for Missoula's hottest hitter.
