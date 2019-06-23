MISSOULA — Kevin Lachance was part of the problem for the Missoula Osprey two years ago.
On Sunday night he was the solution.
Lachance, who played on the Ogden Raptors' Pioneer League title team in 2017, smacked a grand slam for the O's in the seventh inning, lifting them to a 7-4 win over the Great Falls Voyagers in front of 1,722 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
"This game is kind of a journey sometimes. You never know where it's going to take you," said Lachance, who was taken in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Dodgers organization.
"... It's been kind of crazy. I've been on five teams in the last probably 14 months or so. You just have to go with the flow and try to play good baseball, wherever you're at."
With the win, the Osprey clinched their second best-of-3 series over Great Falls in two weeks. The teams are tied for second in the Pioneer League North Division with identical records of 4-5. The Idaho Falls Chukars are in first with a sparkling 9-0 mark.
The Osprey will play the last-place Billings Mustangs (1-8) in a three-game set starting Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Great Falls will host Idaho Falls in a three-game series starting Tuesday.
The Osprey appeared headed for their second straight home loss when the Voyagers jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
Joshua Rivera, hitting in the No. 9 spot, smacked a lead-off home run off Osprey starter Patrick McGuff. Caberea Weaver followed with a double off the fence in left field. Then after Harvin Mendoza drew a walk, Lency Delgado delivered a two-RBI double.
Missoula failed to record a hit in the first three innings against Great Falls starter Dan Metzdorf, a 5-foot-10 lefty from Boston College taken in the fifth round of the MLB Draft. Kaleb Roper came on in relief in the fourth and Cesar Garcia greeted him with a lead-off double the led to the O's first run.
Great Falls stretched its lead to 4-1 on a Delgado RBI single in the fourth. Missoula scored a run in the bottom half when David Sanchez hit a lead-off single and scored on a Spencer Brickhouse bases-loaded walk with two outs.
Missoula's game-defining rally in the seventh started when leadoff hitter Kevin Watson ripped a base hit off second-year reliever Jack Maynard. One out later, Tristen Carranza drew a walk, setting the stage for a Brickhouse RBI double.
Liover Peguero drew a walk to load the bases for the hosts. That set the stage for Lachance's grand slam to left field on a 3-2 pitch.
"I was able to get a pitch I could handle and made a good swing on it. I saw it well out of hand," the second baseman said. "I felt like I was seeing the ball well tonight, making good decisions."
Lachance's infield single early in the game marked his first hit as an Osprey. Prior to Sunday, he was 0 for 10, with all of his at bats coming in a series at Idaho Falls. He did not play Friday or Saturday against Great Falls.
"I had a few weeks off before coming here starting games, so I didn't exactly start off blazing hot," said the 19-year-old former University of Maryland-Baltimore County standout. "I've been putting together good at bats and today some hits finally came for me."
Reliever Pedro Zorilla earned the win for Missoula, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts in three innings of duty. Ryan Fritze picked up his first save, striking out the side in the ninth.
Lachance and Sanchez each collected two hits to lead the Osprey.
Notes: Monday is Family Night. Fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and 4 drinks for $30 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. It is also Military Monday with 2-fo-1 tickets for all active, reserve and veteran military and their families.
