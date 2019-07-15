GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Helcris Olivarez threw five three-hit innings and the Grand Junction Rockies thumped the Billings Mustangs 12-1 in Pioneer League baseball here on Monday.
Olivarez improved to 2-1 on the year. He did not allow a run and walked one batter, while fanning seven. By comparison, Billings starter Justin McGregor only pitched two innings and gave up eight hits and seven runs (three earned). He fell to 0-4.
Overall, five Billings pitchers surrendered 13 hits and walked eight batters.
Jack Yalowitz batted 2 for 5 for Grand Junction, including a home run. He had three runs and two RBIs.
Billings (12-17) will play at Grand Junction (15-14) on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.
