GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colin Simpson homered twice and finished with five RBIs as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Billings Mustangs 9-4 Wednesday night in Pioneer League baseball.
The Mustangs (12-19) have Thursday off. They return to Dehler Park Friday to begin a six-game homestand. Billings will play Idaho Falls for three games and Great Falls for the other three.
Simpson homered in the sixth and seventh innings for Grand Junction. He also had a triple among his four hits.
Teammate Todd Isaacs contributed four of the Rockies’ 16 hits. Grand Junction broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning.
James Free had four hits, including a double for Billings. Eric Yang added three hits.
The Mustangs left 11 runners on base and struck out nine times.
Top draft pick Nick Lodolo (0-1) pitched a season-high two and two-thirds of an inning to take his first loss of the season. Lodolo allowed three hits, one run and struck out five. The five strikeouts is also a season high.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.