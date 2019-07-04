GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers rallied past the Billings Mustangs 6-3 on Thursday to snap streaks for both Pioneer League teams.
The Mustangs were riding a four-game winning streak coming into Independence Day, and the Voyagers had lost six straight before the comeback win at Centene Stadium.
Billings scored two runs in the top of first inning, and the 2-0 score remained until the fourth. The Voyagers scored once in both the fourth and fifth to tie the game, and they pulled ahead with a four-run sixth.
Voyagers left fielder Anderson Comas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double, center fielder Cabera Weaver went 3-for-4 and shortstop Lency Delgado wast 2-for-4 with a double.
Great Falls right-hander Jason Morgan allowed two earned runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Billings righty Justin McGregor took the loss despite a solid performance: 5 1/3 innings, eight hits, three earned runs, no walks and eight strikeouts.
At the plate for the Mustangs, Leonardo Seminati went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double, and center fielder Quin Cotton finished 2-for-4 with a double.
