BILLINGS — Three different players hit home runs to carry the Great Falls Voyagers past the Billings Mustangs 6-2 Wednesday night at Dehler Park.
The Mustangs (15-22) begin a 10-game road trip in Missoula on Thursday. Billings will also play Great Falls and Idaho Falls.
The Mustangs won't be back at Dehler Park until Aug. 8 against the Rocky Mountain Vibe.
Cabera Weaver had a two-run home for Great Falls while Lency Delgado and Harvin Mendoza also homered. Weaver also had a triple while Bryan Connell had a pair of RBIs.
Quin Cotton had a first inning home run for Billings, his second of the season. T.J. Hopkins added a triple
The two teams combined to strike out 21 times.
Kaleb Roper pitched four shutout innings to earn the win for Great Falls. He struck out seven and walked none.
Starter Miguel Medrano (2-2) took the loss for the Mustangs. He pitched four innings and struck out seven.
