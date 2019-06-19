Mustangs take on Great Falls Voyagers

Mustangs' Ranser Amador (13) slides back to first base as Voyagers' Harvin Mendoza (17) looks to catch the ball in the fourth inning of the game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park on Wednesday.

 BETHANY BAKER Billings Gazette

BILLINGS – The Great Falls Voyagers had 16 hits in an 11-5 win over the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park on Wednesday night.

The two Pioneer League teams play again Thursday, starting at 6:35 p.m.

It will be the final game of the homestand for Billings (0-5) which is still searching for its first win of the 2019 season. Great Falls is 3-2.

Harvin Mendoza and Sam Abbott each homered for the Voyagers. Mendoza finished with three RBIs while Luis Mieses also drove in three runs on two hits. Abbott also had a double among his three hits and had three RBIs.

Reniel Ozuna had a two-run homer for the Mustangs in the fifth inning and finished with three RBIs. Quincy McAfee finished with three hits, including a double, while Robert Boseilli III had a double and single.

Billings’ pitchers Carlos Carreno, Alberto Gonzalez III and Francis Peguero combined to strike out 11 Great Falls batters. Carreno (0-2) took the loss.

