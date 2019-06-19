BILLINGS – The Great Falls Voyagers had 16 hits in an 11-5 win over the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park on Wednesday night.
The two Pioneer League teams play again Thursday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
It will be the final game of the homestand for Billings (0-5) which is still searching for its first win of the 2019 season. Great Falls is 3-2.
Harvin Mendoza and Sam Abbott each homered for the Voyagers. Mendoza finished with three RBIs while Luis Mieses also drove in three runs on two hits. Abbott also had a double among his three hits and had three RBIs.
Reniel Ozuna had a two-run homer for the Mustangs in the fifth inning and finished with three RBIs. Quincy McAfee finished with three hits, including a double, while Robert Boseilli III had a double and single.
Billings’ pitchers Carlos Carreno, Alberto Gonzalez III and Francis Peguero combined to strike out 11 Great Falls batters. Carreno (0-2) took the loss.
