BILLINGS — The Great Falls Voyagers ended a three-game losing streak Wednesday, limiting the Billings Mustangs to three hits in an 11-0 victory in front of 2,357 fans at Dehler Park.

Great Falls starter Avery Weems (3-2) allowed one hit over five innings, and Karan Patel and Allan Beer followed with two innings each. Weems struck out nine and walked one.

Luis Curbelo and Harvin Mendoza drove in three runs each for the Voyagers (9-11, 24-33), who leave Billings with a two-game split to return home and start a series with Missoula. Cabera Weaver scored three runs and Kelvin Maldonado went 3-for-5 for the Voyagers, who had 13 hits. Just two of their hits went for extra bases.

The Mustangs (16-7, 31-30) compounded their rough night by committing four errors, leading to four unearned runs.

Both teams’ pitching staffs registered 14 strikeouts.

Idaho Falls comes to Billings to start a four-game series Thursday at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

