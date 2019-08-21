BILLINGS — The Great Falls Voyagers ended a three-game losing streak Wednesday, limiting the Billings Mustangs to three hits in an 11-0 victory in front of 2,357 fans at Dehler Park.
Great Falls starter Avery Weems (3-2) allowed one hit over five innings, and Karan Patel and Allan Beer followed with two innings each. Weems struck out nine and walked one.
Luis Curbelo and Harvin Mendoza drove in three runs each for the Voyagers (9-11, 24-33), who leave Billings with a two-game split to return home and start a series with Missoula. Cabera Weaver scored three runs and Kelvin Maldonado went 3-for-5 for the Voyagers, who had 13 hits. Just two of their hits went for extra bases.
The Mustangs (16-7, 31-30) compounded their rough night by committing four errors, leading to four unearned runs.
Both teams’ pitching staffs registered 14 strikeouts.
Idaho Falls comes to Billings to start a four-game series Thursday at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.