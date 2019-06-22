MISSOULA — The post-game fireworks were splendid.
The ones in the top of the sixth inning not so much. At least not for the Missoula Osprey.
The O's suffered their first home loss Saturday in front of an impressive crowd of 2,502 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula starting pitcher Dustin Lacaze was solid but reliever Landon Whitson had a night to forget as Great Falls exploded for eight runs in the sixth en route to an 8-6 victory.
Lacaze, a Texan selected in the 21st round of the MLB Draft, threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. It marked his first pro start and he couldn't have been much happier.
"I went to a small school in south Texas and we probably got two or three hundred fans a game, so definitely being able to feed off this crowd and its energy was awesome," said the 22-year-old, who attended Texas A&M-Corpus Christie. "As long and you can control your heartbeat it's awesome.
"Just being able to start tonight, you know starting is what I did in college and my first (Osprey) outing I came out of the pen, so it was nice to get back and get in a routine and get in a groove. We just hope the fans continue to show up and we'll get things going."
Josh McMinn came on in relief of Lacaze in the fourth and was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth.
That's when it got ugly for the home team. Whitson was roughed up for seven earned runs on seven hits. A total of 11 hitters came to the plate that inning for the Voyagers (4-4) as they build an 8-1 lead.
Missoula, who led early on a Luvin Valbuena RBI double in the fifth, cut its deficit to 8-3 with a two-run home run by Liover Peguero in the sixth. The Osprey (3-5) tacked on another run in the seventh when Francis Martinez singled and scored on a two-out passed ball.
Missoula added two more in the eighth. Axel Andueza was hit on the arm by a 91-mph fastball but shook it off and later scored on a passed ball. Peguero then delivered an RBI single, shaving Missoula's deficit to 8-6.
Martinez stepped to the plate with one out and two runners aboard but popped out to the third baseman. David Sanchez then took a crack with two outs but struck out.
Great Falls threatened in the top of the ninth with runners on second and third and one out. But Osprey reliever Mailon Arroyo buckled down and wriggled out of the jam, striking out Lency Delgado and coaxing a weak grounder by Sam Abbott.
Unfortunately for the O's, they failed to get a rally going in the ninth.
The Osprey and Voyagers will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
