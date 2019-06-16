BILLINGS — Idaho Falls scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Billings Mustangs 7-5 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park on Sunday.
The Chukars started the 10th with designated runner Juan Carlos Negret at second base. Rhett Aplin would single Negret to third base.After a strikeout, Michael Emodi hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Negret. Ismaldo Rodriguez followed with a double to right field to score Aplin.
The win in front of the 3,376 fans on Father's Day, gave Idaho Falls a three-game sweep over the Mustangs to start the season. The Chukars won 5-2 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday.
Billings loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th with one out, but a ground ball double play ended the Mustangs' hopes for a comeback.
Idaho Falls built a 4-0 lead after 2.5 innings of play, but Billings responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to pull within 4-2. Quin Cotton hit a triple to plat Nate Scantlin for the first run and Claudio Finol singled home Cotton in the very next at-bat.
Idaho Falls tacked on a run in the top of the fifth to extend its lead to 5-2, but Billings strung together two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to knot the score 5-5.
In the sixth, Edwin Yon hit an RBI double and was later brought home on a Quincy McAfee single. In the seventh, Yon had an RBI single to plate Cotton and the score was tied 5-5.
Yon finished the day 3 for 5 with a double, run and two RBIs.
Emodi powered the Idaho Falls offense with a 2-for-3 performance, including five RBIs and one run. He slammed a three-run homer in the third, giving Idaho Falls a 4-0 lead.
Billings is off on Monday and returns to the field on Tuesday, when the Mustangs host the Great Falls Voyagers at 6:35 p.m. Great Falls is in town for a three-game series.
