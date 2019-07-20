BILLINGS — Rhett Alpin hit his sixth home run of the season and the Idaho Falls Chukars overcame four errors to defeat the Billings Mustangs 8-5 at Dehler Park Saturday night in front of 3,074 fans.
Alpin’s two-run homer was part of a four-run first inning against Mustangs starter Orlando Rodriguez. Isaiah Henry doubled in another run and scored himself after stealing third base and coming home on Rodriguez’s throwing error for the 4-0 lead.
After the rough first inning, Rodriguez (0-1) settled in and threw four scoreless innings, striking out seven overall and walking none by the time his night was over. He allowed six hits in five innings and one of the runs allowed was unearned.
But the hole was too big to overcome. Billings tried to inch back into the game with a run in the second and two in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Quincy McAfee and a run-scoring triple from Reyny Reyes to get within 4-3.
The Chukars, though, tacked on four runs in the sixth, with the help of three hit batters, two hits and a walk for an 8-3 lead, before the Mustangs got the deficit to 8-5 in the seventh thanks to two Idaho Falls miscues. Just two of the six runs scored by the Mustangs were earned.
Bryar Johnson (1-1) allowed two runs, but none earned, in three innings to pick up the win and Brad Bonnenfant earned his second save with two innings of work.
The teams finish their three-game series Sunday starting at 1:05 p.m. at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (13-20) dropped five games behind the North Division-leading Chukars (17-14) and were eliminated from contention in the first half, which ends Thursday.
