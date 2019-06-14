BILLINGS — Angel Zerpa eased into a groove, Nathan Webb made things look easy and the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs in the teams’ Pioneer League opener Friday night.
Bryan LaHair made his Mustangs’ managerial debut in the 5-2 loss, and he and the 3,298 fans at Dehler Park could only watch as Zerpa and Webb combined to give up just three hits over the final seven innings.
Zerpa, a left-hander, settled in after a rough second inning, and in one stretch went 11 batters between hits. Zerpa didn’t qualify for the win, however, leaving the game with a 4-2 lead after Jonathan Willems’ one-out double in the bottom of the fifth.
Enter Webb, who got the next two batters to end the fifth and then struck out the side in the sixth. It was just a sign of things to come from the 34th-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2016.
Webb (1-0) threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits. He struck out 10 — including the final six Mustangs batters he faced — and walked none.
Mustangs starter Carlos Carreno (0-1) had an up-and-down night. The right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, three of them earned.
He hit four batters, threw three wild pitches and walked one. Carreno struck out three and appeared settled in after a perfect third. But he couldn’t get out of the fourth and left Justin McGregor to clean up a bases-loaded mess, which McGregor did by getting Juan Carlos Negret to fly out to end the inning.
Idaho Falls scored twice in the inning, though, to break a 2-2 tie and the way Zerpa and Webb were going, that proved to be plenty. When it looked like the Mustangs might get to Webb after Reniel Ozuna led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, the Chukars reliever, whose fastball topped out at 97 mph, struck out the next three batters.
But, much like the weather Friday, the Mustangs did have their moments in the sun. Three consecutive hits in the bottom of the second helped them tie the score 2-2 on an RBI double from Ranser Amador and a sacrifice fly by Claudio Finol. And right fielder Ozuna, third baseman Finol, first baseman Leonardo Seminati and shortstop Amador had defensive plays of note, and catcher Carlos Reina threw out one base runner. McGregor, meanwhile, finished with three innings of scoreless relief.
Those flashes weren’t enough to outshine Zerpa and Webb, however.
Rhett Alpin was 2-for-5, including a 413-foot home run to right-center in the eighth to lead Idaho Falls, which had nine hits and stranded 10 on base. Chris Hudgins was also 2-for-5 and Rafael Romero had an RBI single in the second inning.
The teams meet Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park in the second game of the three-game series.
