IDAHO FALLS, Idaho —Leadoff batter Clay Dungan had a 6-for-6 performance at the plate and Idaho Falls stormed past the Billings Mustangs 18-6 in Pioneer League baseball on Sunday at Melaleuca Field.
With the win, Idaho Falls swept the three-game series. The 12-run loss was the largest margin of defeat this season for Billings.
Overall, the Chukars totaled 19 hits as Tyler James was 4 for 4 and Jose Marquez 4 for 6. Seven of those hits were for extra bases. Dungan and Brady McConnell both doubled twice. Ismaldo Rodriguez hit a home run and a double, and plated five batters.
With the win, the North Division leading Chukars improved to 9-0. The Mustangs fell to 1-8 and are in last place in the division, eight games behind Idaho Falls.
Billings pitcher Justin McGregor was charged with the loss. He allowed 10 hits and 10 runs, eight earned, in three innings.
Reniel Ozuna was the Ponies' top hitter, batting 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run. He hit his third home run, a two-run shot, in the seventh inning. Ozuna finished a triple shy of the cycle as he also had a double and a single.
Leonardo Seminati hit his first home run of the season when he stroked a solo homer in the second inning. The home run to right field extended Seminati's hitting streak to eight games.
While Idaho Falls had a 10-3 lead after four innings on Sunday, the teams played a much closer contest on Saturday.
Rhett Aplin’s two-out, walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Chukars over the Mustangs 8-6 Saturday night.
It was the second straight game that Billings lost on the final play. The Mustangs lost on a throwing error on Friday night.
The Chukars scored six runs in the ninth inning. Rodriguez had a two-run home run to start the rally.
Aplin’s game-winner was his second home run of the game. He hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Michael Emodi homered for the Chukars in the second inning.
The Mustangs rallied with three runs in the seventh inning on four hits and added another three runs in the ninth on Robert Boselli’s two out, three-run homer to right-center field.
Quin Cotton and Victor Ruiz each had three hits for the Mustangs.
Idaho Falls had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh but Mustang pitcher Frainger Aranguren got out of the jam with two strikeouts and a pop up to the catcher.
Former No. 1 pick Nick Travieso pitched 2.1 innings for Billings, allowing one hit and walking one. He struck out three.
Billings will travel to Missoula for three games starting Monday. The Mustangs return to Dehler Park on Thursday against the Osprey.
