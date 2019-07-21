BILLINGS — Idaho Falls catcher Wyatt Mascarella had a direct hand in the two biggest plays of the 10th inning, helping the Chukars defeat the Billings Mustangs 4-3 Sunday at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs (13-21) begin a three-game home stand against the Great Falls Voyagers on Monday. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m.

Mascarella’s sacrifice fly brought home Isaiah Henry with the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. Henry, who started at second base, had advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ismaldo Rodriguez.

Henry also had a two-run home run in the fourth inning for the Chukars.

In the bottom of the 10th, Quincy McAfee started at second base for Billings. He tried to score on a single by Victor Ruiz. But he was thrown out at the plate by Idaho Falls’ right fielder Carlos Negret, with Mascarella applying the game-ending tag.

Nate Scantlin had two hits for the Mustangs while McAfee, Eric Yang and Jonathan Willems each had RBIs.

Tags

Load comments