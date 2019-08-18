IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls broke a six-game losing streak and ended the Billings Mustangs six-game winning streak on Sunday. 

Juan Carlos Negret, Tyler James and Stephan Vidal all homered for the Chuckars (6-14, 27-30) in a 6-3 Pioneer League win over the Mustangs (14-6, 29-29) at Melaleuca Field. Negret's solo homer was his fourth home run in the last three games and his team-leading 13th of the year. 

Eric Yang gave Billings an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second with a leadoff homer. 

Billings' Quincy McAfee had a single and a double to extend his hitting streak to eight games. 

Idaho Falls' win came a day after James Free homered for the fourth time in four games as the Mustangs defeated the Chukars 9-4 Saturday.

TJ Hopkins also hit a home run for Billings.

Hopkins went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, and Free was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Hopkins and Free hit their homers back-to-back in the ninth inning.

Free and Leonardo Seminati are tied for the team lead with seven home runs.

Mustangs starter Orlando Rodriguez had a solid outing but came up one out shy of qualifying for the victory. He gave up two hits over 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out seven and walking three. Johnnie Schneider (3-2) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He walked two but didn’t allow a hit.

Billings’ Victor Ruiz broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a two-run double.

The two teams play the finale of their four-game series on Monday at Melaleuca Field. 

Tags

Load comments