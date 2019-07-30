IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — First-half Pioneer League champion Idaho Falls topped the Missoula Osprey 9-5 on Tuesday evening for its first win of the second half.
The Chukars used a four-run fourth inning to race past the Osprey to improve to 1-4 in the second half of the season. Rhett Aplin went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Chukars. Isaiah Henry also went yard for Idaho Falls.
Jose Reyes went 3 for 5 with an RBI for Missoula while Kevin Watson Jr. also added a pair of RBIs. Missoula scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull within 8-5 of Idaho Falls but that was as close as the Osprey got down the stretch. The Chukars added one more insurance run in the bottom of the seventh.
Cody Davenport (2-2) earned the win on the mound for Idaho Falls. He pitched three innings in relief and allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out two. Josh McMinn (1-2) took the loss.
Missoula fell to 2-3 in the second half.
The two teams will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday in Idaho Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
