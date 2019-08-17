IDAHO FALLS — James Free homered for the fourth time in four games and TJ Hopkins also hit a home run as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 9-4 Saturday night.
Hopkins went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Free was 2-for-4 with two runs driven in to help the Mustangs (14-5, 29-28) win their sixth straight game. Hopkins and Free hit their homers back-to-back in the ninth inning.
Free also homered on Tuesday and the catcher/designated hitter went deep twice Friday after sitting out Thursday’s game. Free and Leonardo Seminati are tied for the team lead with seven home runs.
Mustangs starter Orlando Rodriguez had a solid outing but came up one out shy of qualifying for the victory. He gave up two hits over 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out seven and walking three. Johnnie Schneider (3-2) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He walked two but didn’t allow a hit.
Billings’ Victor Ruiz broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a two-run double.
Juan Carlos Negret hit his 12th homer of the season for Idaho Falls, which has lost six in a row.
The Mustangs and Chukars (5-14, 26-30) play again Sunday at Melaleuca Field starting at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.