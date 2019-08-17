IDAHO FALLS — James Free homered for the fourth time in four games and TJ Hopkins also hit a home run as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 9-4 Saturday night.

Hopkins went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Free was 2-for-4 with two runs driven in to help the Mustangs (14-5, 29-28) win their sixth straight game. Hopkins and Free hit their homers back-to-back in the ninth inning.

Free also homered on Tuesday and the catcher/designated hitter went deep twice Friday after sitting out Thursday’s game. Free and Leonardo Seminati are tied for the team lead with seven home runs.

Mustangs starter Orlando Rodriguez had a solid outing but came up one out shy of qualifying for the victory. He gave up two hits over 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out seven and walking three. Johnnie Schneider (3-2) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He walked two but didn’t allow a hit.

Billings’ Victor Ruiz broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a two-run double.

Juan Carlos Negret hit his 12th homer of the season for Idaho Falls, which has lost six in a row.

The Mustangs and Chukars (5-14, 26-30) play again Sunday at Melaleuca Field starting at 4 p.m.

Tags

Load comments