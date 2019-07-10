COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Leonardo Seminati homered twice, including a tie-breaking homer in the seventh inning, to help power the Billings Mustangs to an 8-5 Pioneer League win over the Rocky Mountain Vibe Wednesday night.
Seminati’s fourth homer of the season broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh, and he clubbed his fifth homer in the eighth, a three-run shot to give the Mustangs a six-run cushion.
Eric Yang had three hits and three RBIs, and Edwin Yon, Reyny Reyes and Seminati also finished with three hits for the Mustangs, who had 16 overall.
Billings starter Justin McGregor threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked none. Jeffry Nino (2-2) was the beneficiary of the Mustangs’ three-run seventh inning. He earned the win in 1/3 of an inning.
Rocky Mountain’s Antonio Pinero went 3-for-5, and five Vibe players had one RBI each.
The teams play against Thursday night in Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
