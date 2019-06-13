MISSOULA — To call Patrick McGuff a journeyman at age 25 seems a little extreme.
On the other hand, the Osprey are his ninth baseball team since high school. Not only is he the oldest member of Missoula's Rookie League squad, he's one of only two players over the age of 23.
"Wild is a good word, and unconventional is another good word for it," McGuff, a righty relief pitcher, said of his diamond career Thursday at the O's media day at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
"I'm glad to have this opportunity. I don't take it for granted as much as I used to. Grateful is a great word for it."
McGuff is expected to be a rock out of the bullpen. Drafted by the Minnesota Twins out of Morehead State three years ago, he has built a reputation as a fierce competitor capable of racking up a lot of strikeouts with his fastball, changeup and breaking ball.
The Cincinnati native is intent on bouncing back after a brief stint with the Dayton Dragons, the Reds’ Single-A affiliate, last season.
"Naturally when you get released it's a little frustrating," said McGuff, who posted a gaudy 5-0 record with the Evansville Otters Independent League team this spring before his contract was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. "You always think you should have had a job. You feel like you worked hard enough for it, as all guys do.
"But as soon as I got back to Independent ball again (this year), I just tried to have as much fun as possible. Honestly, taking that mindset is what helped me the most. Just having fun and not worrying about the end result. Doing my job the best I can that day."
McGuff gives the O's more than just a strong arm. He's an amiable, approachable young man with good leadership qualities.
"I want to be an open book for all the players," he said. "I've already had a bunch of guys ask me a bunch of questions, this being my fourth year (in the minors) and third team. A lot of guys have a lot of questions and I try to be as honest as I can."
Osprey first-year manager Juan Francia will lead his veteran-laden squad into its season debut at Great Falls Friday night. Twelve players on his roster have prior Osprey experience, including eight pitchers and popular first baseman Francis Martinez, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds.
Martinez enjoyed a successful 2017 season in Missoula where he hit .271 with six home runs. He spent last summer in Hillsboro, where he hit eight home runs and drove in 33 runs. Francia will rely on him in the middle of his batting order.
"Our biggest thing is play hard every single game," Francia said. "It doesn't matter the situation. That's the biggest part.
"We have a lot of talent, speed. I like to run all day. That's my strategy. I like to steal bases, score runs early in the game. We have a lot of guys that can run hard through the bases."
The list of speed demons includes outfielder Kevin Watson Jr., an Oregon native who helped the Hillsboro Hops in 2018 postseason play. He's excited to be in Missoula.
"It's really good for my family because it's not super far," he offered. "I love the Northwest. It's really pretty up here and it's not crazy-hot like Arizona (extended spring training)."
After three days of practicing in Missoula, Watson and his teammates are itching to start Pioneer League play.
"I'm just ready to get after it," Watson said. "I've heard it's a very hitter-friendly league because the ball flies up here and Missoula's park, the corners are a little shorter than normal. I've heard it's a great league to hit in."
Missoula will make its first home appearance next Friday, hosting the Great Falls Voyagers. Then Francia plans to do a little sightseeing in between all of his baseball duties.
"I heard a lot of good things because my buddy (Miguel Montero) used to play here," the O's skipper said. "He told me, 'You're going to love it.'"
Notes: Wilfry Cruz is being tabbed as the probable opening night starting pitcher for the Osprey. He is in Missoula for the third season. Last year he made 14 starts, posting a 5-2 record with a 5.27 ERA ... The youngest player on the Osprey roster is 18-year-old infielder Liover Peguero. He was born in 2000 ... All Osprey games will air on ESPN Missoula, 102.9 FM.
