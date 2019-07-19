BILLINGS — Miguel Medrano bounced back from two rocky starts with five shutout innings Friday night, helping the Billings Mustangs beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-0 in front of 3,264 fans at Dehler Park.
Medrano (2-1) combined with three other pitchers on a three-hitter to end a three-game losing streak for Billings. Medrano had given up five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings over his previous two outings, but allowed just a hit and two walks to go along with seven strikeouts.
Ian Koch allowed two hits in two innings, and Frainger Aranguren and Jake Stevenson followed with a hitless inning each.
The Mustangs jumped on Chukars starter Stephen Ridings (2-3) with a three-run first inning. James Free and Eric Yang had run-scoring singles and Jonathan Willems plated the third run on an RBI groundout.
Matt Lloyd’s double in the fifth inning gave Billings a four-run lead.
Ridings struck out 11 in 4 2/3 innings, and Idaho Falls pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts total.
The Mustangs had seven hits, getting two each from Yang and Lloyd.
The Mustangs (13-19) and Chukars (16-14) play the second game of their three-game series Saturday night, starting at 6:35 at Dehler Park.
