BILLINGS — Miguel Medrano bounced back from two rocky starts with five shutout innings Friday night, helping the Billings Mustangs beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-0 in front of 3,264 fans at Dehler Park.

Medrano (2-1) combined with three other pitchers on a three-hitter to end a three-game losing streak for Billings. Medrano had given up five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings over his previous two outings, but allowed just a hit and two walks to go along with seven strikeouts.

Ian Koch allowed two hits in two innings, and Frainger Aranguren and Jake Stevenson followed with a hitless inning each.

The Mustangs jumped on Chukars starter Stephen Ridings (2-3) with a three-run first inning. James Free and Eric Yang had run-scoring singles and Jonathan Willems plated the third run on an RBI groundout.

Matt Lloyd’s double in the fifth inning gave Billings a four-run lead.

Ridings struck out 11 in 4 2/3 innings, and Idaho Falls pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts total.

The Mustangs had seven hits, getting two each from Yang and Lloyd.

The Mustangs (13-19) and Chukars (16-14) play the second game of their three-game series Saturday night, starting at 6:35 at Dehler Park.

