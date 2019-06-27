BILLINGS — The Missoula Osprey finally made good on their threats.
Missoula left the bases loaded in both the first and second innings, and eventually broke through in the sixth on the way to a 7-2 win over Billings, getting the Mustangs' home stand off to a rocky start Thursday night in front of 2,503 at Dehler Park.
The Osprey, losers of two of three to the Mustangs in Missoula, couldn’t take advantage of four walks, two errors and a hit batter through the first three innings off Billings starter Ricky Karcher as the game remained scoreless through five innings.
So when Cesar Garcia snuck a run-scoring hit through a drawn-in infield for the game’s first run, it seemed like there should have been more. And sure enough, Luvin Valbuena added an RBI double and Cam Coursey a run-scoring single to dent the plate three times in the sixth.
Missoula (6-7) added on in the seventh when the first four batters reached base off Ryan Dunne. By the time the inning was over, another RBI hit from Garcia, a sacrifice fly from Carson Maxwell, and a two-run single by Kevin LaChance gave the Osprey a 7-0 lead.
Like the Osprey earlier in the game, the Mustangs (3-10) had their share of empty threats later. They stranded a runner on second in the fourth, a runner on third in the fifth and runners on second and third in the sixth and runners on first and second in the seventh.
Though the Mustangs rank last in the eight-team league in runs scored, they still average more than five a game. Still, they narrowly avoided their first shutout of the season in the eighth inning when Osprey catcher Valbuena air-mailed his throw to first base on Matt Lloyd’s soft grounder in front of the plate to score TJ Hopkins and Nate Scantlin.
Missoula starter Josh McMinn allowed three hits and struck out four and was followed by Dustin Lacaze (1-0), who allowed just one hit in three innings.
Johnnie Schneider (1-1) allowed two runs in two innings for the Mustangs, who used five pitchers. Alberto Gonzalez III was the most effective, retiring all seven batters he faced over the game’s final 2 1/3 innings. Despite his control issues, Karcher didn't allow a hit or a run in his three innings of work.
The teams play the second game of their series Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.
NOTES: Earlier in the day, the Cincinnati Reds released Mustangs pitcher Nick Travieso. Travieso was a first-round selection by the Reds in the 2012 draft, but a series of shoulder injuries forced him to miss the 2017 and 2018 season. The 6-foot-2 right-hander was in Billings on a rehab assignment, but he had a 9.00 ERA in three innings over three appearances in relief. ... Billings stranded 10 runners, Missoula nine ... Dominic Canzone and Garcia both had two stolen bases for Missoula, which entered the game with seven for the season.
