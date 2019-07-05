IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Missoula Osprey climbed within three games of first place with an 8-5 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday night at Melaleuca Field.
The Osprey improved to 11-9 in the Pioneer League's Northern Division. Idaho Falls, which won 12 of its first 13 games, fell to 13-5.
The Osprey broke the ice in the third inning when Carson Maxwell walked and eventually scored on a sac fly by David Sanchez. But that was just the beginning.
The Osprey then loaded the bases when Axel Andueza singled, Tristen Carranza was hit by a pitch and Spencer Brickhouse worked a 10-pitch walk. Liover Peguero grounded a single back up the middle to score two and give Missoula a 3-0 lead. After a pitching change, Dominic Canzone tripled in two more runs, then scored on an error. The big inning continued with a walk to Maxwell, then a run-scoring single by Sanchez, making it 7-0.
The Osprey added a run in the fourth on a Brickhouse single that scored Andueza, who had tripled.
Missoula starter Tyler Poulin cruised through five innings, allowing just one hit before being relieved in the sixth by Denson Hull. Hull allowed two hits and walked three in the sixth as Idaho Falls cut the gap to 8-3. Hull started the seventh, but gave up two more runs to make it 8-5 before being replaced by Landon Whitson.
Ryan Fritze closed out the game for the save.
