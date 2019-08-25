GREAT FALLS — Playing their 17th and 18th straight road games might have finally caught up with the Missoula Osprey.
The Osprey dropped both ends of a Pioneer League baseball doubleheader to the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday, 4-2 and 10-1. The losses dropped the Osprey to 15-12 in the Northern Division's second half, a full five games behind first place Billings with two weeks left in the regular season. Great Falls improved to 12-14, 7.5 games back.
Because of the convergence of a torrential thunderstorm and the Mumford & Sons concert on Aug. 11 that left their home field unplayable, the Osprey have not played a game in Missoula since Aug. 3. They'll take Monday off, then play their final five home games beginning Tuesday at their repaired home field. The homestand begins with three games against Billings and ends with two against Idaho Falls. They'll finish the season with six straight road games against the same two teams.
Great Falls scored three runs in the first inning of the opener against Missoula starter Josh McMinn (1-3). The big blow was a two-run homer by Luis Curbelo.
The Osprey owned a 9-7 edge in hits, but could scratch out only two runs. Spencer Brickhouse had an RBI single in the sixth and Kevin Watson brought home another run with a force out.
McMinn settled down to toss four innings, allowing six hits and those three first-inning runs.
The second game was no contest from the get-go. Great Falls scored seven runs in the first three innings and rode the pitching of Kaleb Roper to the win. Roper allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five while lowering his ERA to 2.79.
The Osprey finally broke through in the seventh when Tristen Carranza socked his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.