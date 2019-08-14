Osprey

The Missoula Osprey lost for the fifth consecutive time, dropping a 13-3 decision to the Ogden Raptors on the road on Wednesday in Ogden, Utah.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead, the O's were done in by a five-run fourth inning that put them in a 9-1 hole. They were out-hit 15-7.

Missoula starting pitcher Alex Valdez suffered his first loss of the season, falling to 1-1 by giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. The Raptors struck for five runs off of reliever Pedro Zorrilla in 1 1/3 innings.

Ogden's Ramon Rodriguez, Sauryn Lao and Brandon Lewis each homered. Lao and Zach Ching drove in a game-best three runs apiece. Jose Reyes had two of Missoula's three RBIs and hit a solo home run.

The Osprey managed just five hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings against Ogden starter Elio Serrano, who improved to 3-0 on the season. They were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Missoula fell to 8-8 in the second half of the season and sits in second place in the Pioneer League North behind the Billings Mustangs. The O's close their four games series against Ogden at 7 p.m. Thursday.

