The Idaho Falls Chukars limited the Missoula Osprey to just three hits in a 3-0 Pioneer League baseball win Monday night in Idaho Falls.
Missoula dropped to 2-2 with the loss.
The Chukars took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Chris Hudgins doubled to center field, scoring Kember Nacero and Juan Carlos Negret, who had each singled.
Missoula starter Patrick McGuff settled down to pitch four straight scoreless frames after that. The Chukars did reach him for another run on an RBI triple by Isaiah Smith in the sixth inning. McGuff exited after the sixth having allowed eight hits and three runs while striking out nine.
Mailon Arroyo and Oliver Rosario finished up, each tossing an inning. Missoula pitchers combined to strike out 14 Chukars.
Zach Haake started for the Chukars, tossing 4 1/3 innings before reaching his pitch count. He allowed two hits while striking out four. Chih-Ting Wang pitched the next 3 2/3 innings to earn the win and Anthony Veneziano tossed the ninth for the save.
The same two teams will meet again Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in Idaho Falls.
