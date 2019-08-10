Osprey

OREM, Utah — The Missoula Osprey were defeated by the Orem Owlz 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday evening to snap their six-game winning streak. 

Johan Sala hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Will Wilson to give the Owlz the victory. 

The Osprey fell to 7-4 in the second half of the Pioneer League baseball season. Missoula trailed Orem 5-3 heading into the top of the eighth inning. Francis Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 5-4 and then Axel Andueza reached on an error in the ninth to tie the game up and send it into extras. 

David Sanchez hit a three-run home run for Missoula in the top of the second. 

The Osprey and Owlz will wrap up their four-game series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

