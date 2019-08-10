OREM, Utah — The Missoula Osprey were defeated by the Orem Owlz 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday evening to snap their six-game winning streak.
Johan Sala hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Will Wilson to give the Owlz the victory.
The Osprey fell to 7-4 in the second half of the Pioneer League baseball season. Missoula trailed Orem 5-3 heading into the top of the eighth inning. Francis Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 5-4 and then Axel Andueza reached on an error in the ninth to tie the game up and send it into extras.
David Sanchez hit a three-run home run for Missoula in the top of the second.
The Osprey and Owlz will wrap up their four-game series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.