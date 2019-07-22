MISSOULA — Dominic Canzone's big bat catapulted the Missoula Osprey into a first-place tie Monday night.
Canzone smacked two home runs and the O's played error-free defense in a 13-3 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula's fourth-straight victory moved the team to 19-16, tying it for first in the Pioneer League North with Idaho Falls (18-15).
"It's awesome to get a 'W' and start this series out right," Canzone said.
Canzone started the scoring in the second with a home run off Grant Gambrell, a third-round pick in the MLB Draft who starred at Oregon State in the spring. Gambrell gave up another three runs in the third, including a two-run, 453-foot blast by Canzone.
Trailing 4-0, the Chukars answered with three runs in the fourth off Missoula starter Tyler Poulin. Clay Dungan hit a leadoff single and Rhett Aplin drew a walk, setting the stage for Michael Emodi's RBI single.
Idaho Falls added two more runs on a double by Ismaldo Rodriguez. But the Osprey used a defensive gem to maintain a lead. With one out and Aplin on third, third baseman Jose Reyes fielded an Isaiah Henry ground ball and fired the ball home, gunning down Aplin at the plate.
The O's boosted their lead to 5-3 on a Spencer Brickhouse solo home run in the fifth. Then, after executing a clutch double play to thwart an Idaho Falls rally in the sixth, the hosts exploded for four runs in the sixth.
Cesar Garcia started the rally with a shot that bounced past diving left fielder Rodriguez, opening the door for a triple. Garcia scored on a fielder's choice. Missoula landed runners on second and third later in the inning, setting the table for Tristen Carranza's three-run blast.
Missoula added four insurance runs in the seventh. Reyes, Axel Andueza and Carranza hit consecutive RBI singles, with two runs scoring on Andueza's hit. Carranza finished with a game-high four hits and four RBIs.
Notes: A female fan seated beyond the fence in right center field was struck in the eye by a Canzone home run. An ambulance arrived at the scene to take the unidentified person to the hospital ... Idaho Falls saw a two-game win streak come to an end ... The O's have games against the Chukars on Tuesday and Wednesday night before finishing up the first half at home Thursday against Billings ... The Osprey and Chukars will not finish in a first-half tie because Idaho Falls had a game canceled earlier this season and the game will not be made up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.