GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Osprey kept pace with first-place Idaho Falls with a 4-2 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Saturday night at Centene Stadium.
Missoula improved to 17-16 and remained one game behind the Chukars in the Pioneer League's Northern Division. Great Falls fell to 13-18.
Missoula starter Josh McMinn (1-1) held the Voyagers without a hit for the first 4 2/3 innings. Cabera Weaver broke up the no-hitter with a line-drive single to left. McMinn exited after five innings, allowing just the one hit while striking out five. Liu Fuenmayor followed with two hitless innings.
Things didn't go as well for Landon Whitson, who entered in the eighth and surrendered three hits and a walk while recording just one out. Ryan Fritze relieved and gave up a run-scoring fielder's choice, but got out of the inning without further damage and worked a 1-2-3 ninth to get the save.
The teams conclude their three-game series Sunday at 4 p.m. The Osprey begin a seven-game homestand on Monday against Idaho Falls.
The Osprey took a 1-0 lead in the third. Luvin Valbuena doubled and scored on Cam Coursey's single. Liover Peguero homered leading off the fourth inning to give Missoula a 2-0 edge. It was Peguero's third longball of the season and second in two nights.
The Osprey added an unearned run in the sixth. Spencer Brickhouse reached on an error, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. He scored on Dominic Canzone's double.
Missoula upped its lead to 4-0 in the eighth. Tristen Carranza singled and eventually scored on a Great Falls error.
