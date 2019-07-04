IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Missoula Osprey pushed their record above the .500 mark with a 5-4 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday at Melaleuca Field.
The Osprey improved to 10-9 with the win, four games behind first-place Idaho Falls (13-4) in the Pioneer League's Northern Division. The division's top two teams will battle again Friday at 7:15 p.m.
The Osprey came close to wasting a stellar starting pitching performance by Patrick McGuff (2-1). The 25-year-old right-hander tossed seven innings of four-hit ball. He allowed one run on a sac fly and struck out nine.
A bases-loaded double by Dominic Canzone scored three and gave the Osprey a 5-1 lead, an edge they kept until McGuff exited after the seventh.
Ezequiel De La Cruz surrendered two runs in his one inning of work before giving way to Chris Williams in the ninth. Williams gave up a two-out, run-scoring double to Kember Nacero to cut Missoula's lead to 5-4. Mailon Arroyo came on, but hit Rhett Aplin with a pitch to put the winning run on the base paths. But Arroyo retired Ismaldo Rodriguez to end the threat and the game.
