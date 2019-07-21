GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Osprey completed a three-game sweep of the Great Falls Voyagers with a 6-1 win Sunday at Centene Stadium.
The win kept the Osprey (18-16) one game behind first-place Idaho Falls (18-14). The Osprey and Chukars will conclude the first half of the Pioneer League season with a three-game series beginning Monday at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The series will likely determine the Northern Division's first-half winner. Third-place Great Falls fell to 13-19.
Missoula received another strong performance from starter Patrick McGuff (4-2). He tossed the first five innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out eight. Denson Hull and Nick Marchese pitched two innings of scoreless relief apiece. In all, Missoula pitchers limited the Voyagers to five hits while striking out 12 batters.
Dominic Canzone had three hits and drove in a run for the Osprey, who benefited from two Great Falls errors. Shortstop Liover Peguero, who had homered in the previous two games, singled, walked twice and scored two runs. Cam Coursey and Kevin Watson Jr., each had triples.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.