Francis Martinez was a one-man wrecking crew for the Missoula Osprey Wednesday night.
Unfortunately, his heroics weren't enough.
The designated hitter smacked two home runs, piled up five RBIs and nearly hit for the cycle. But unbeaten Idaho Falls rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the O's, 8-7, at windy Melaleuca Field.
The only thing Martinez didn't manage to do was hit a triple, which would have completed the cycle in front of 2,608 fans. Missoula's 17 hits were a season high and the most against the Pioneer League North Division-leading Chukars (6-0) this season.
Missoula trailed 5-3 after four innings before coming up with a run the fifth, a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. Martinez knotted the score at 5-5 with his second home run of the game in the sixth.
In the seventh, the Osprey, who entered the game with a .196 batting average, put together a two-out rally. Spencer Brickhouse singled, moved up on a Bryar Johnson wild pitch and scored on a Liover Peguero triple. Martinez then added an RBI single to make the score 7-5.
Idaho Falls threatened in the ninth when reliever Mailon Arroyo walked the first two hitters he faced. He struck out the next three hitters but a dropped third strike extended the inning. A passed ball scored a run and then the game ended on an Isaiah Henry two-RBI walk-off single.
Martinez finished a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate. Joining him on the list of Osprey with multiple hits were Cesar Garcia and David Sanchez with three apiece and Peguero and Axel Andueza with two apiece.
Missoula used six pitchers in the game. Starter Wilfry Cruz went three innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
The Osprey will make their first home appearance on Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Great Falls Voyagers (3-2). The O's took two of three games from the Voyagers in a series that ended on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.