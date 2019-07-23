MISSOULA — With sole possession of first place hanging in the balance, the Missoula Osprey and Idaho Falls Chukars treated the fans to a cliffhanger Tuesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Idaho Falls proved to be the more persistent team. The Chukars scored three runs in the top of the 10th and held off the O's for a critical 6-4 win.
Idaho Falls seized sole possession of first in the Pioneer League North with its 19-15 record. Missoula (19-17) will try to work back into a tie with the Chukars when the teams square off in the rubber game of their three-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Zootown.
The first half of the season ends Thursday. Missoula will host the Billings Mustangs that night.
Ryan Fritze came on in relief for the O's in the top of the 10th Tuesday and he inherited a runner on second. Michael Emodi ripped an RBI single, then the visitors added two more runs on solo home runs.
Missoula scored a run in the bottom half on a passed ball. Jose Reyes kept the rally going with a one-out single, then Axel Andueza drew a two-out walk. But Tristen Carranza struck out, ending the game.
Emodi's three-run home run in the first frame marked the first round-tripper surrendered by Austin Pope in five career starts for the O's. He was lifted after two innings of duty.
Chukars starter Anthony Veneziano was rock-solid early, but Missoula was able to get to him in the third. Cam Coursey ripped a solo home run — his first in the pro ranks — with his girlfriend and daughter in attendance.
The O's knotted the score at 3-3 in the fourth frame as Veneziano became rattled. He hit Carranza, then allowed an RBI double to Spencer Brickhouse. One out later, Dominic Canzone delivered an RBI single.
