The Pioneer League's most successful team has had its way against the Missoula Osprey this summer.
The Ogden Raptors, who have 10 more victories than anyone else in the eight-team league, rallied for a 4-3 home win over the O's in 11 innings on Monday night. The Osprey lost a share of first in the North Division second-half standings with their third setback in a row.
The O's put themselves in position to win with a run in the top of the 11th. Ogden third baseman Jimmy Titus committed two errors, including a bobble on an Axel Andueza grounder with two outs, allowing Jose Reyes to score the go-ahead run from third.
Ogden answered with two runs in the bottom half, pushing its record to 5-0 against the Osprey this season. Reliever Landon Whitson (1-2) took the loss after coming on in the 10th.
Missoula starting pitcher Josh McMinn was impressive early. He did not allow a hit until the third inning and the Raptors were scoreless heading into the fourth.
Then Ogden figured him out, scoring a run on four hits in the fourth. To McMinn's credit, he kept the damage at a minimum by striking out two hitters.
The Osprey (8-6 second half) finally solved Raptors starting pitcher Jeronimo Castro in the sixth. Andueza delivered a two-out double that scored Reyes and later netted the go-ahead run when Andueza scored on a throwing error.
Ogden knotted the score at 2-2 against Missoula reliever Jared Liebelt in the seventh.
In other news Monday, Osprey pitcher Alex Valdez was named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week. After beginning the 2019 season in the Arizona League, Valdez made his Osprey debut last Friday in Orem, pitching five shutout innings against the Owlz.
