The Missoula Osprey have announced a special ticket policy for fans holding game tickets for any of the six games that were canceled due to field damage.
Until Sept. 7, fans holding a game ticket or voucher from any of the canceled games between Aug. 16 and Aug. 21 will be given an opportunity to get a refund, a credit, or exchange their ticket for any of the Osprey’s five remaining home games between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31.
Here is the information necessary for fans holding tickets for the canceled games:
Ticket holders should bring their unused tickets to one of two locations to either exchange them for a game next week, get a credit for next season, or get a refund on the original purchase. These two locations are:
- Osprey Box Office at the MSO Hub downtown. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Osprey Stadium Box Office. Stadium Box Office will be open on Game Days Aug. 27 through Aug. 31 beginning at 2 p.m. through the end of the game.
Fans must have their actual game ticket or voucher in order to claim a refund, credit, or exchange. In order to get a refund or credit, fans must fill out the “Canceled Ticket Game Form” and return it to the box office with the actual game tickets or vouchers by the end of business on Sept. 7. Completed forms can be dropped off at the two Box Office locations or by mail to the Osprey.
Canceled Ticket Game Forms can be picked up at the two box office locations or by calling the Osprey at 543-3300 to receive by email. The form will also be available online at www.missoulaosprey.com by the end of the week.
The Osprey will process all valid forms for claims and refunds by either credit card or check by Oct. 1.
