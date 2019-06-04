MISSOULA — The Arizona Diamondbacks, the parent club of the Missoula Osprey, leaned more towards drafting position players on Day 2 of the MLB Draft after going heavy on pitchers during Day 1.
Through 15 picks, the Diamondbacks drafted eight pitchers and seven position players. They had seven picks in the first 75 selections, and five of their top six picks were pitchers. They chose 10 players from college and five from high school. Their top three picks were high schoolers.
In the first round, the Diamondbacks selected Lakeside (WA) High School center fielder Corbin Carroll with the 16th pick, New Hanover (NC) High School pitcher Blake Walston with the 26th selection, IMG Academy (FL) pitcher Brennan Malone with the 33rd pick and Ball State pitcher Drey Jameson with the 34th selection.
In round two, Arizona chose Oregon pitcher Ryne Nelson with the 56th pick, Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry with the 74th selection and Arkansas outfielder Dominic Fletcher with the 75th pick.
On Day 2, the Diamondbacks selected Georgia Tech first baseman Tristin English in the third round, Santa Cruz (CA) High School shortstop Glenallen Hill Jr. in the fourth round, Xavier pitcher Connor Grammes in round five and Indiana pitcher Andrew Saalfrank in the sixth round.
Arizona also picked East Carolina first baseman Spencer Brickhouse in the seventh round, Ohio State right fielder Dominic Canzone in the eighth round, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo pitcher Bobby Ay in round nine and PJ Education School (Puerto Rico) catcher Oscar Santos in the 10th round.
The 40-round MLB Draft will conclude on Wednesday with the final 30 rounds.
The Osprey roster will be announced within the next 10 days, according to the team. Their season opener is June 14, and their home opener is June 21.
—Missoulian staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.