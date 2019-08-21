Locked in a pitchers' duel for the first seven frames, the Missoula Osprey and Idaho Falls Chukars finally got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning Wednesday at Melaleuca Field.
The O's had the bigger surge and it proved to be the difference in a 3-1 win. Missoula improved to 12-9 in the second half of the Pioneer League season and pulled within three games of North Division frontrunner Billings (16-7), who lost to visiting Great Falls.
Denson Hull took the mound for Missoula in the top of the eighth and gave up the game's first run. He walked the first batter he faced, Tyler James, then catcher Axel Andueza made a wild pick-off throw to first, resulting in an error that allowed James to take second.
James took third on a ground-out and scored on a two-out single by Kember Nacero.
In the bottom of the eighth, Missoula's Nick Grande scored the tying run on a one-out bunt single by Cam Coursey. Then with two outs, Tristen Carranza delivered a single to right that scored Jose Reyes and Cam Coursey.
Starter Bobby Ay and reliever Austin Pope were brilliant for the visitors. Ay struck out two in his only inning and Pope fanned six in 3 2/3 innings.
Hull (1-2) picked his first win. Mitchell Stumpo came on to pitch the ninth and struck out two in picking up his third save.
Bill Speltz
