OGDEN, Utah — Four Missoula pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a 7-1 win over Ogden on Thursday night, snapping the Osprey's five-game losing streak.
The Osprey improved to 9-8 in the Pioneer League's Northern Division and remained three games behind first-place Billings in the second half. Ogden, the front-runner in the Southern Division, fell to 11-6.
Austin Pope (1-2), who pitched three innings in relief, picked up the win. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four. Chris Williams tossed the final three innings to earn his first save.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first, the Osprey upped their advantage to 3-0 on a weird play in the fifth. With Jose Reyes aboard with a single, Axel Andueza hit a grounder to Ogden pitcher Hunter Speer. Speer threw the ball into right field, allowing Reyes to score and Andueza came all the way around helped by another error by the Ogden right fielder. That opened the door for two more runs that scored on a Joe Robbins single and a double-play grounder.
Missoula added single runs in the eighth and ninth.
The Osprey return home for six straight at Ogren-Allegiance Park beginning Friday against Great Falls.
