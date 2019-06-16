The Missoula Osprey combined stellar pitching with a 13-hit attack to take a 9-0 win over Great Falls in a Pioneer League baseball game Sunday at Centene Stadium.
Five pitchers combined to hold the Voyagers to just four hits. Josh McMinn started and gave up just one hit and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. Chris Williams pitched the next 2 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit while picking up the win. Dustin Lacaze and Pedro Zorilla tossed two innings apiece and Nick Marchese pitched the ninth.
Shortstop Liover Peguero doubled twice among his three hits and drove home three. First baseman Francis Martinez had a triple and drove in three runs. Center fielder Kevin Watson tripled, homered and drove in a pair. Leadoff man Jose Reyes set the table with three singles and scored a pair of runs.
The Osprey, 2-1, travel to Idaho Falls to face the Chukars on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.