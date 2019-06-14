Season openers haven't exactly been a rousing success for the Missoula Osprey in recent years.
That changed on Friday at Centene Stadium in Great Falls.
The veteran-laden O's built a five-run lead in the third inning and held off the defending Pioneer League champion Great Falls Voyagers for a 6-1 victory. The last time the O's won their debut game was 2015 and the team went on to win the league championship that year.
Key to the outcome was a five-run surge with two outs in the Missoula third. Credit Jose Reyes with kick-starting the rally when he ripped a one-out double.
After Kevin Watson popped out, the Osprey onslaught began. Tristen Carranza drew a walk and Axel Andueza followed with an RBI single. Liover Peguera added another run-scoring base hit, then David Sanchez delivered a bases-loaded double that plated three runs.
Wilfry Cruz (1-0) cruised in his starting role on the mound for the Osprey. He allowed just one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts in five innings of duty. At one point he retired 11 in a row.
The Voyagers' only run against Cruz came in the first frame. Kelvin Maldonado singled to left and Osprey left fielder Carranza made a fielding error that enabled him to advance to third. He scored on a ground out.
Missoula answered with its first run of the season in the second inning. The 18-year-old Peguera lined a one-out double and moved to third on a throwing error by the right fielder Luis Meises. He then scored on a balk by starting pitcher Sean Thompson.
After their five-run uprising in the third, the O's were held hitless for the next six innings. They did draw four walks, but none led to runs.
The Voyagers couldn't gain any ground. Liu Fuenmayor came on in relief of Wilfry and pitched two hitless innings. Oliver Rosario allowed one hit and a walk in pitching the eighth and Ryan Fritze finished up in the ninth. He walked two batters but escaped without allowing a run.
Peguero paced the Osprey with two hits and an RBI. Martinez had a double and walked twice.
The Osprey and Voyagers will battle again Saturday night at Centene Stadium.
