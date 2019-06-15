Vying for their first 2-0 start in more than a decade, the Missoula Osprey were in good position after building an early lead.
Then the bats went quiet.
The O's suffered their first loss Saturday, dropping a 5-3 road verdict to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. The O's were held without a run for six straight innings and scored just once in the final eight frames.
Missoula (1-1) enjoyed a fast start, scoring two runs in the first inning. Jose Reyes ripped a lead-off double, then Kevin Watson hit a rocket to center field that bounced off the ivy, giving him an RBI triple. Watson came home on a Tristen Carranza single to center.
Great Falls (1-1) wasted no time answering off Osprey starter Edgar Martinez. Harvin Mendoza smacked a two-run home run to knot the score at 2-2.
The score stayed that way through the fourth inning as Martinez benefited from solid defense. Carranza robbed Cabera Weaver of an extra-base hit in the bottom of the fourth, making a lunging catch before crashing into the left field fence.
Martinez ran out of gas in the fifth. Camilo Quinteiro's one-out single to right scored a run and prompted O's first-year skipper Juan Francia to replace his starter with second-year Osprey Ezequiel De La Cruz.
Great Falls caught a break and kept its rally going when Weaver reached on a broken-bat base hit. De La Cruz hit Mendoza to load the bases with two outs, then Lency Delgado delivered a two-RBI single.
The Osprey showed signs of life in the eighth. Watson drew a one-out walk and hustled all the way around to score on a Liover Peguero double.
Francis Martinez kept the rally going with a single that gave the visitors runners on first and third. But David Sanchez struck out to end the threat.
Starter Edgar Martinez (0-1) took the loss for Missoula, allowing four earned runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Watson led the O's offense with two hits and an RBI.
Notes: Righty Josh McMinn will make his first start for the Osprey Sunday at Great Falls. He played his college ball at Oral Roberts and was drafted in the 27th round ... The Arizona Diamondbacks sent first baseman Spencer Brickhouse to the O's after grabbing him in the seventh round of the draft. The two-time all-American Conference first team selection from East Carolina University finished the college season hitting .335 with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, 56 RBI and 57 runs. He did not play Saturday.
