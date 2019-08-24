MISSOULA — The Missoula Osprey defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 7-5 on Saturday night in Great Falls.
The Osprey trailed 5-1 after the first two innings thanks to a four-run second by the Voyagers. But the O's responded with three runs in the fifth to trim the lead before scratching across three more in the seventh inning to take the lead for good.
Cesar Garcia went 3 for 5 including a three-run home run in the seventh inning which gave the Osprey the lead and ultimately the win. The homer was Garcia's third of the season. Francis Martinez also homered for Missoula with a solo shot in the second inning, his 10th of the year.
Cam Coursey and Axel Andueza also drove in runs for Missoula. Cabera Weaver went 3 for 5 with a triple and RBI for Great Falls while Joshua Rivera also hit a two-run triple for the Voyagers.
Missoula improved to 15-10 in the second half of the Pioneer League baseball season. Missoula and Great Falls wrap up their series with a doubleheader on Sunday with the first game scheduled for 2 p.m.
