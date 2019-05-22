MISSOULA — Missoula's Ogren Field at Allegiant Park has been selected as one of the 30 best minor league baseball parks in the country by the website Stadiumtalk.com.
Ogren Field, located on the Clark Fork River and home of the short-season Class A Missoula Osprey, is ranked No. 21.
"Built on a reclaimed saw mill, quaint Ogren Park Allegiance Field offers a fun, relaxing and affordable way to spend a few hours in Big Sky Country, complete with great views of Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo," the website writes. "Perhaps best of all, fans of the Osprey also have the opportunity to check out the real thing — as in the birds. An osprey nest is located beyond the fence in right-center field."
The site goes on to extol the park's Wednesday game show, concerts from the first-base dugout and a grassy berm for stretching out on a blanket.
What the website doesn't note is that this will be the last summer the team is called the Osprey. The team announced in January it is seeking a new name.
The season begins next month.
Ogren Field was the only park in the Intermountain West to make the top 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.