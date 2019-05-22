Ogren Park from the outfield

A glimpse of Allegiance Field at Ogren Park from just past the outfield fence as the sun sets.

MISSOULA — Missoula's Ogren Field at Allegiant Park has been selected as one of the 30 best minor league baseball parks in the country by the website Stadiumtalk.com.

Ogren Field, located on the Clark Fork River and home of the short-season Class A Missoula Osprey, is ranked No. 21. 

"Built on a reclaimed saw mill, quaint Ogren Park Allegiance Field offers a fun, relaxing and affordable way to spend a few hours in Big Sky Country, complete with great views of Mount Sentinel and Mount Jumbo," the website writes. "Perhaps best of all, fans of the Osprey also have the opportunity to check out the real thing — as in the birds. An osprey nest is located beyond the fence in right-center field."

The site goes on to extol the park's Wednesday game show, concerts from the first-base dugout and a grassy berm for stretching out on a blanket.

What the website doesn't note is that this will be the last summer the team is called the Osprey. The team announced in January it is seeking a new name.

The season begins next month.

Ogren Field was the only park in the Intermountain West to make the top 30.

