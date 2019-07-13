BILLINGS — On June 27, Billings Mustangs pitcher Nick Lodolo checked his phone and saw a text message from James Free, his former high school teammate. Free had just been assigned to the Mustangs, he wrote in his text.
Free and Lodolo didn’t simply attend the same high school or briefly play for the same team. Free was Lodolo’s catcher all four years they attended Damien High School, a Catholic all-boys school in La Verne, California.
After three years at different colleges, Free and Lodolo are reunited in Billings, adding some comfort to their first season of professional baseball.
“Not every day you get your guy you walked into high school with, the first inning you threw there catching you and to the last inning of high school, and now in your first season of pro ball,” Lodolo told 406mtsports.com this week. “It’s pretty special.”
Lodolo was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates 41st overall in the 2016 MLB Draft. The then-high school senior chose not to sign and instead went to Texas Christian University, where he pitched for three seasons. Last month, the 6-foot-6, 202-pound left-hander was drafted seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds, who assigned him to Billings.
Lodolo has been on strict pitch and innings limits in his five starts this season, and he will be reevaluated after eight starts, he said. Given his success so far (two earned runs, nine hits, no walks and 16 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings), a promotion by next season is likely.
Free just finished his junior year at University of Pacific in California and went undrafted. He became a free agent and briefly played in the Northwoods League (a collegiate summer league) before he was signed by the Reds.
“I got the call, and I was like, ‘Heck, yeah I want to come out here and play,’” Free said. “I kind of knew I was gonna play professional baseball, it was just, like, when.”
Coincidentally, Free’s locker at Dehler Park is right next to Lodolo’s. Justin Gomez, a catcher drafted by the Reds and assigned to Rookie-level Greeneville, played travel ball with Lodolo from the ages of 7 to 12, Lodolo said.
Both Free and Lodolo are adjusting to professional life in a place far from anywhere they resided in their first 21 years of life. Neither has explored Billings much, largely because every day is filled with baseball from roughly noon to 10:30 p.m., often on the road.
“The nice thing is you don’t worry about, ‘I’ve only got a month left and I’ve gotta go back to class,’” Lodolo said with a laugh. “Don’t get me wrong, they’re long days, but you could be doing other things that could be a lot worse.”
The Pioneer League environment is significantly different than what they experienced the previous three years.
“In college, you’ve gotta win or else someone’s losing their job,” Lodolo said. “(In Billings), we’re not gonna worry about the results, necessarily. We’re working on the development and trying to work on certain things, which is kind of weird because in college, all you’re necessarily worried about is… yeah, you want to develop, but you need results, too, if you want to keep pitching.”
Both players hope to be the latest Damien players to reach the major leagues. Former Oakland A’s and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire was one of four MLB players who attended Damien, according to Angelus News (pitchers Frank Pastore, Chris Jakubauskas and Daniel Moskos were the others).
Right now, Lodolo looks more likely to make the big leagues than Free, but both expressed the same mindset — they’re not thinking that far ahead right now.
Three short years ago, Free and Lodolo were high school battery mates, playing in the shadow of Mark McGwire.
Mustangs at a glance
Last 7 (through Friday): L W L W W W L
Next 7: July 14-17 at Grand Junction; July 18 off; July 19-20 vs. Idaho Falls
Who’s hot (through Friday): Since going hitless in his first three games, C Eric Yang has gone 15-for-36 for a .417 average. He has at least one hit in 8 of his last 10 games, has driven in 10 runs, and has an OPS of 1.059.
Transactions for July 7-13: In – RHP Orlando Rodriguez (signed from independent team Schaumburg); RHP Ian Koch (rehab assignment from Dayton); RHP Patrick Raby.
Up on the farm: Heading into the 2019 baseball season, 2014 Mustangs alum Brian O’Grady had hit 48 career homers in the minor leagues. Going into Saturday, O’Grady was fourth in the International League (Triple A) with 22 home runs. He was also tied for fifth in RBIs at 55.
Oh, what a relief: Technically, Omar Conoropo is a relief pitcher. In six appearances this season, the left-hander hasn’t made a start. Still, that hasn’t kept Conoropo from racking up the innings. The 2015 free-agent signing turned his in third outing of five innings or more Friday night, giving him a season total of 26.2 innings, second on the team. In those appearances of five innings or more, Conoropo has allowed just one run in 15.2 frames, a 0.57 ERA. Overall, Conoropo has a 2.36 ERA.
Pioneer League at a glance
Pitcher of the week for July 1-July 7: Rocky Mountain’s Michele Vassalotti won both his starts, giving up two runs – on earned – in 12 innings. He also allowed seven hits while striking out 11 and walking none.
Offensive player of the week: Andy Pages of Ogden was honored for the second consecutive week by batting .409 (9-for-22) to go along with three home runs and nine RBIs. Combined with his previous week, Pages went 18-for-40 (.450) and hit seven home runs with 20 RBIs.
It’s a race!: What had seemed a foregone conclusion — yes, admittedly early in the season — was that Idaho Falls would run away with the first-half North Division title. The Chukars won their first nine games, and after a loss and three straight rainouts, won their next four to settle in at 13-1. By July 2 they had a seven-game lead over Missoula. But things have changed. Idaho Falls went into play Saturday having dropped 8 of 10, while Missoula had won 7 of 10, leaving the teams in a virtual first-place tie. Idaho Falls stood at 14-10 (.583) while Missoula was 15-11 (.577) with less than two weeks left in the first half.
