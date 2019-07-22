BILLINGS — Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds' top 2019 draft pick, has been promoted to the Dayton Dragons, the Dragons announced Monday.
The left-handed pitcher will head to the Reds' Class A affiliate, of the full-season Midwest League, after making six starts with the Billings Mustangs, who play in the short-season, Rookie-level Pioneer League. Lodolo will start for Dayton on Thursday.
Lodolo, 21, was selected seventh overall and was the first pitcher off the board in June's MLB Draft. He signed with Cincinnati for $5.4 million on June 11 and was assigned to Billings on June 18.
The 6-foot-6, 202-pound lefty from Texas Christian University posted a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings with the Mustangs. He allowed 12 hits, one home run and no walks while striking out 21. His longest outing as a pro was his most recent — 2 2/3 innings at Grand Junction on July 17.
