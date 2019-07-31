SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2019 Pioneer League All-Star team was announced on Wednesday.
The 28-Man roster features five players from the Missoula Osprey, three from the Billings Mustangs and three from the Great Falls Voyagers.
The Osprey will be represented by left-handed pitcher Liu Fuenmayor, right-handed pitcher Patrick McGuff, right-handed pitcher Josh McMinn, shortstop Liover Peguero and outfielder Tristian Carranza.
The Mustangs will be represented by right-handed pitcher Miguel Medrano, right-handed pitcher Jake Stevenson and catcher Eric Yang.
The Voyagers will be represented by right-handed pitcher Ramon Pineda, left-handed pitcher Avery Weems and first baseman Harvin Mendoza.
Carranza, Mendoza and Peguero have all been named starters in the game.
The Pioneer League All-Stars will take on the Northwest League All-Stars. The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Great Falls manager Tim Esmay will manage the Pioneer League All-Stars.
